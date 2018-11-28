BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The funeral for a black man shot to death by police inside an Alabama shopping mall will be held in the city auditorium in Birmingham.

Services for 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the 5,000-seat Boutwell Auditorium.

A family aide announced the arrangements during a vigil Tuesday where the man’s parents talked about the pain of him dying in a police shooting in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover.

Bradford’s mother collapsed as she began speaking about her loss. His father cried as he described missing hearing his son call him “daddy.”

Police say an officer killed Bradford after seeing him with a gun following a shooting at the mall. Authorities first identified Bradford as the shooter but later said they were wrong.





