EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan State University doctor who resigned last year after learning the school was considering firing her because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar has been cleared in a state licensing inquiry.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Tuesday it couldn’t substantiate a violation by Brooke Lemmen and closed its investigation into her.

Aaron Kemp, Lemmen’s attorney, told the Lansing State Journal his client is happy to be cleared in the investigation. He says it’s “very good news.”

Lemmen was among several current or former Michigan State doctors or trainers who had been under licensing investigation by LARA.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.