DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the drug overdose deaths of two people in Illinois.

Federal prosecutors in Iowa say 50-year-old Larry Lazzez Bolden, of Davenport, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in June to distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. There is no parole in the federal system.

Investigators say that on various dates in December 2016 and January 2017, Bolden distributed heroin containing morphine and fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, to people who then sold the drugs to others at a Davenport hotel. Officials say one person died on Jan. 20, 2017, in Rock Island, Illinois, after ingesting the drug. Another person died nine days later in Moline, Illinois, after using it.





