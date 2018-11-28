LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - A judge has rejected a request from a driver who caused a crash that killed a teenager and seriously injured another to be transferred from prison to a halfway house for a work-release program.

In May, Judge James O’Neill denied 57-year-old Amy Lafond’s request for a shorter sentence. She’s served 4 ½ years of a six-to-14-year term. Her attorney described her as a model inmate.

Lafond pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, assault, and drug charges. The 2013 Laconia crash killed 14-year-old Lilyanna Johnson and injured 14-year-old Alyssa Miner.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports Judge James O’Neill III ruled Tuesday the consequences of Lafond’s crimes were too great to lighten her prison sentence. It’s the fourth time Lafond has sought to either have her sentence reduced or to ease its conditions.





