Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh has returned to coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

“Coach K,” as he said the girls call him, was spotted on the basketball court at DeMatha Catholic High School in suburban Maryland over the Thanksgiving weekend, The Washington Post reported.

He had feared his time as a coach for the Catholic Youth Organization team would have to end after he faced unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct during his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“I love coaching more than anything I’ve ever done in my whole life,” he told Democrats during one of his hearings. “But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed, I may never be able to coach again.

It turns out he’s also been able to return to another of his favorite activities. He was spotted after his confirmation serving meals at Catholic Charities for the Archdiocese of Washington.





