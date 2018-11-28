SLIDELL, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say a half-naked toddler was found wandering in traffic, and his father is jailed on child desertion and drug charges.

Police in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell say they were called after the 2-year-old was found in the street near a motel about 8 p.m. Tuesday, without pants or shoes.

Detective Daniel Seuzeneau (soo-zuh-NOH’) said in a news release Wednesday that after searching for more than 45 minutes, officers found 42-year-old Nathaniel Burnette of Pearl River passed out in a motel room. The child was turned over to a relative.

Seuzeneau says officers found marijuana and crack cocaine in the room.

He says he does not know whether Burnette has an attorney who could speak for him.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.