LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of setting fire to a tent occupied by a homeless man later found dead.

The Courier Journal reports 48-year-old Christopher Shuffett was arrested Monday and charged with murder and first-degree arson in the death of 55-year-old Jeffery Craig Quick. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Louisville Metro police say Quick was found dead inside the burned tent Saturday.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Quick’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. It’s unclear if Quick was burned to death or was already dead when the fire was set. An arrest report says a witness told authorities that Shuffett threatened to kill someone and burn a tent before setting the fire. It says Shuffett also threatened the witness.

It’s unclear if Shuffett has a lawyer.

