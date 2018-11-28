CLEVELAND (AP) - A man sentenced to life in prison 27 years ago for a murder he maintains he didn’t commit has been released to await a new trial.

A judge in Cleveland on Tuesday granted 54-year-old Charles Jackson’s motion for a new trial and released him on $50,000 bond. Jackson said after his release that he was “overwhelmed.”

Jackson was convicted of aggravated murder and attempted murder in a 1991 shooting that killed one man and injured another. He received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 27 years.

Tuesday’s ruling came after Ohio Innocence Project lawyers said they found police reports and witness statements in the case that could have helped Jackson’s defense but weren’t provided to his lawyers.

Prosecutors didn’t object Tuesday to a new trial.





