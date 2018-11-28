HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - Hammond police say an officer shot a man after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with a crash.

Lt. Steven Kellogg says the man was shot in the head about 8:45 a.m. and taken to a hospital. Kellogg says the man survived the shooting, but his medical condition wasn’t immediately known.

Kellogg says the man was the only occupant of the vehicle, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports further details weren’t immediately available.

Kellogg says Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation into the shooting.





