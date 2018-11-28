PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man who fled to China as police five years ago moved to shutter illegal marijuana grows at seven homes he owned in Portland has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 65-year-old Yim Sun Chan pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and was sentenced Tuesday.

Chan paid cash for the homes and had accomplices modify them so the entire square footage could be used to grow pot, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kemp Strickland.

The case grew out of a Portland police investigation of Forest Grove-based Portland Garden Supply, which supplied indoor marijuana growing equipment to customers.

Police say the company operated as a front for the illegal marijuana enterprise.

Through a Cantonese interpreter, Chan told the judge he knew he was wrong and expressed regret.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com





