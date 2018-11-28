LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 70 years to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s mother, 11-month-old sister and aunt at their Los Angeles home.
Jorge Gomez was convicted earlier this month of several felonies including attempted murder.
City News Service reports the 23-year-old was sentenced on Wednesday.
Investigators said Gomez had a knife and lunged toward his ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old sister, who was shielded from injury by the aunt. She suffered six stab wounds and facial fractures.
Gomez then led police on a chase that ended with a four-hour standoff.
His former girlfriend was not home at the time of the attack in Dec 2016.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.