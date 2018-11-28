LA GRANGE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina have arrested a man after investigators found a homemade explosive in an abandoned vehicle near a high school.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page Joshua Lynn Morris was arrested Tuesday in Greenville on multiple warrants, including larceny and possession of stolen goods or property. Morris is also charged with several misdemeanors.

Morris is jailed on a $4,500 unsecured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Security was increased at North Lenoir High School last weekend after investigators say they found a homemade explosive in an abandoned vehicle near the school.

An investigation began after an all-terrain vehicle used for maintenance was stolen from the school. A search turned up another vehicle with what was described as a homemade explosive inside.





