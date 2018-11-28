Border Patrol agents arrested a man Saturday who had just snuck into the country, told them he came with the migrant caravan, and admitted he was a member of MS-13.

Jose Villalobos-Jobel, 29, from Honduras, was nabbed just after 6 p.m. near the Calexico border crossing.

He told agents he had hoped to sneak in and remain in the U.S. illegally, the Border Patrol said. Agents said he admitted his gang membership in a short interview.

He is being processed for deportation.

Some 2,000 caravan migrants are camped out in Mexicali, just on the other side of the Calexico crossing. Between 6,000 and 8,000 others are camped in Tijuana, on the other side of Baja California across the boundary from San Diego.

U.S. authorities have said they count at least 600 migrants with criminal records among the caravans, though they have refused to say how they reached those calculations.





