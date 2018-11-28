By - Associated Press - Wednesday, November 28, 2018

TICKFAW, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities are investigating the death of a newborn infant whose body was found in the back of a sanitation truck.

The Tangipahoa (TAN’-jih-pah-HO’-ah) Sheriff’s Office says a worker found the body Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. in a truck that had been performing residential garbage pickup. An official from the parish coroner’s office pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s office news release says detectives were working to determine what happened to the baby and how the body wound up in the truck.


