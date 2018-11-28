GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a 16-year-old with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a former classmate.
WITN-TV in Greenville reports Goldsboro police say the teenager turned himself in on Tuesday after officers obtained a warrant. He’s charged in the death of 17-year-old Jahlil Teachey, who was shot in the face on Nov. 3 and died at a local hospital.
The teenager is jailed on a $10,002 secured bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
Police say their initial investigation showed Teachey may have been accidentally shot by a friend and two guns were found at the scene.
Wayne County Schools says the victim was a sophomore at Wayne Academy.
___
Information from: WITN-TV, http://www.witn.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.