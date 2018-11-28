CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) - Officials in south suburban Denver have released the name of a man who was killed in a shootout with Colorado sheriff’s deputies after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

The Douglas County sheriff’s department said Wednesday that 19-year-old Nicholas Charles Ryan of Aurora died early Tuesday when he was shot after officers forced the stolen Jeep off the road in Centennial.

The occupants had fired shots at an officer who tried to make a traffic stop. Shots also were fired during the pursuit.

A second person in the Jeep was hospitalized after being shot by officers and injured in the crash. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. His name has not been released.

The third person, 20-year-old Peirce Langewisch, was arrested on an unrelated warrant.





