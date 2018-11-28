By - Associated Press - Wednesday, November 28, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say one person has died after being struck by a vehicle that had been carjacked.

News outlets reported the carjacking happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police spokesman Gary Scheets said the victim was struck by the vehicle that had been stolen. The person was taken to a hospital and died. The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a description of a suspect or the stolen vehicle.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide