SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Police in Georgia say a 9-year-old boy has been fatally shot by an adult relative.
Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson tells the Savannah Morning News that Gabriel Early was mortally wounded on Thanksgiving day and died at a hospital. She says police determined he was shot by a relative, and there was no apparent malicious intent.
She says the relative has not been arrested, but the case will be presented to a Chatham County grand jury.
