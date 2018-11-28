RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a bruised and beaten boy escaped a Richmond home by crawling out of a bedroom window and asking a passing motorist for help.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Tuesday that arrest records say the motorist took the 11-year-old to a police station, where officers found bruising on his arms, chest, stomach, back and thighs. Police say the boy also had swelling and various scratches.

The boy told officers that 23-year-old Joseph Woldeselassie struck, pinched and dragged him by his arms. Woldeselassie’s fiancée, 24-year-old Ericka Perkins, told officers the boy was combative. Both admitted to dragging the child, and Perkins said she caused the bruises. Both were arrested and charged with criminal child abuse. It’s unclear how they’re connected to the child.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.