SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man kidnapped his girlfriend in South Carolina, beat her up after accusing her of talking to another man, then broadcast her taking a shower on Facebook while bragging about the beating.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies say people who saw the video Tuesday afternoon called police and 29-year-old Aaron Scott Woodruff was charged with kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and dissemination of an obscenity.

A sheriff’s report says deputies found the woman at the hospital where Woodruff dropped her off because she was complaining of severe pain.

Deputies say the woman told Woodruff to stop recording her. She says he had attacked her after checking her cellphone.

Woodruff remained in jail Wednesday. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.