MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Police in central Iowa are investigating after they say they found homemade pipe bombs following a traffic stop in Marshalltown.

Authorities say 48-year-old Timothy Andrew Kluck has been charged with being a felon in possession of an offensive weapon and other counts. Police say Kluck was stopped earlier this week on suspicion of driving with a suspended license when officers discovered a pipe bomb in his vehicle. Police say a search of his home turned up another pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Marshalltown police Sgt. Brian Batterson tells television station KCRG that police don’t know Kluck’s intent for the bombs. Police are going through Kluck’s electronic devices to try to find out why he made them.

