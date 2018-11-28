FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - An extensive child pornography sweep has netted 15 arrests in New Jersey, including a Princeton University administrator and a bank executive.

Monmouth County prosecutors say “Operation Trading Post” lasted from June through October of this year, with two arrests taking place in November. The defendants - 14 men and a juvenile boy - are all charged with child endangerment

Prosecutors say most of the defendants are accused of uploading child porn to different social media and file-sharing platforms.

But they say one man was chatting online with an undercover agent he believed was a teenage boy. He’s also charged with luring and attempted sexual assault.

A Princeton spokesman says the staffer there has been placed on administrative leave.





