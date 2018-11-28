LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old server is suspected of writing bigger tips for herself after her customers left her Lincoln restaurant.

Officer Angela Sands said Wednesday the girl was fired after the manager of the China Buffet discovered the girl had added $1 to $6 in tips to credit card slips and adjusted the totals accordingly.

Sands says the girl wrote in nearly $160 in extra tips over the past month. The girl has not yet been cited or arrested.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.