ATLANTA — Prosecutors say 16 U.S. Postal Service workers in the Atlanta area have been sentenced to federal prison for accepting bribes to deliver cocaine.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cites a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in a Wednesday report . The office’s statement says some workers took bribes as small as $250 and that each was ordered to serve sentences between three and nine years.

Prosecutors say federal agents learned about the postal workers in 2015 while investigating a drug trafficking organization in Atlanta. They say traffickers believed the workers were less likely to be caught by authorities.

To apprehend the 16 people, agents had posed as traffickers seeking postal employees while law enforcement officials recorded the interactions.





