JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - A professional singer from Rhode Island who performs renditions of Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra and Elton John songs at parties, weddings and other events has been charged with child molestation.

Anthony Cerbo, of Johnston, was held without bail after an initial court appearance Tuesday following his arrest Monday. He did not enter a plea and was referred to the public defender’s office.

Police say the 40-year-old Cerbo used an online app to meet a boy under the age of 16.

Johnston detectives executed a search warrant at Cerbo’s home Monday in a search for evidence.

He’s due back in court Dec. 11 for a bail hearing.

According to his website, Cerbo has been performing since 2008 and has performed in Boston, New York City and Las Vegas.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.