YORK, Neb. (AP) - A January sentencing has been scheduled for a Lincoln woman accused of embezzlement while working for the York city landfill.

The York News-Times reports that 59-year-old Lynn Rasmussen pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor theft. Prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony in exchange for her plea. Rasmussen also agreed to pay restitution of nearly $12,600. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 28.

Court documents say Rasmussen ran the scale house and accepted payments for material dumped at the landfill. Investigators say Rasmussen voided the cash transactions and threw away the physical tickets so there were no records of the transactions. Then she’d keep the cash for herself.

