BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) - Children of a slain Tennessee woman are suing the estate of the man police say stabbed her to death.

The Tennessean reports the three children of 39-year-old Emma Teeters are suing the estate of 55-year-old Jerry Matthews for $400 million over their mother’s wrongful death.

Brentwood police say Matthews killed Teeters last week and critically wounded her father. Police say Teeters’ father then fatally shot Matthews, who had a history of domestic violence. The father survived the attack.

The Monday lawsuit by fathers Mark Morris and Bryan Patrick O’Reilly say the three children witnessed the slaying. It asks for $200 million for punitive damages over the witnessed attack. It asks for another $200 million for compensatory damages for suffering including mental anguish, loss of love and loss of their mother.

