ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting two men in Rochester in September.

Authorities say Wednesday that Kyrell Gilroy, of Rochester was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the slayings of 24-year-old Markwaun Williams, and 26-year-old Justine Siler, both of Rochester.

Police say the two men were shot on Sept. 20 on a city street. Both were taken to Rochester General Hospital, where they later died.

Officials say Gilroy was arrested around 3:30 a.m. at a Rochester apartment complex.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday morning. Monroe County prosecutors say they won’t know who’s representing him until then.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been released by police.





