LOS ANGELES — Democrat T.J. Cox has claimed victory over Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao in a California farm belt House district.

Cox trailed in the vote count until an update Monday put him ahead. Another update Wednesday pushed his lead to 506 votes, prompting him to declare the 21st District race over.

Valadao did not immediately respond to Cox’s announcement.

If Cox’s lead holds, Democrats would have a 46-7 advantage in the California congressional delegation.

Valadao easily carried the 21st District in 2016, even though Democrats have a big edge in voter registration. But this year, Cox made the race a referendum on Valadao’s support for President Donald Trump, who is widely unpopular in the state.





