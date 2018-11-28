ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Nationwide train and island ferry services have been suspended for a day in Greece, together with most Athens public transport, as the country’s biggest labor union strikes against persisting austerity measures.

Tuesday’s strike is being organized by the GSEE umbrella private sector union, which also includes many categories of civil servants.

The GSEE and a smaller Communist labor union are also planning separate protest marches through Athens to the house of parliament.

The unions want the left-led government to scrap key income and pension cuts imposed at the demand of international creditors during Greece’s eight-year bailout program.

The program formally ended in August but the measures are expected to remain in place for years to ensure Greece can keep its budgets balanced and pay off its bailout debts.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.