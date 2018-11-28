CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) - A trial has been scheduled for a northern Iowa woman accused of injecting her mother with insulin in an attempt to kill her.

Floyd County District Court records say 44-year-old Jennifer Bean entered a written plea of not guilty Monday to a charge of attempted murder. Her trial is set to begin Jan. 8 in Charles City. She’s also pleaded not guilty to obstruction of emergency communications and has been charged with domestic abuse assault.

A court document says Bean injected her mother on Nov. 6 in Charles City. The document says the insulin caused the woman to have low blood sugar that, if not treated, could have resulted in the woman’s death.

The document also says Bean struck and pushed her mother and took away a phone when her mother tried to call 911 for help.





