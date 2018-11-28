BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (AP) - A Tennessee woman is accused of fatally stabbing a stranger inside a suburban St. Louis store.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 34-year-old Cameka Cathey of Memphis with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The attack happened Tuesday at a Family Dollar store in Breckenridge Hills, Missouri. Officer Robert Bittick says in a probable cause statement that Cathey grabbed two knives from a store shelf, approached a customer, 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng, and stabbed her in the head. The statement says that Cathey attacked the Gaeng even as employees tried to render aid.

Gaeng was taken to a hospital, where she died later Tuesday.

Police say the attacker and victim did not know each other.

Cathey is jailed without bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.