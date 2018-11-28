MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Cerro Gordo County court records say a Clear Lake woman who crashed into a deputy’s vehicle while driving drunk was sentenced to a year in jail, but all but two days were suspended.

The records say 44-year-old Stacey Lester pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. She also was fined $1,250 at her sentencing last week and was given two years of probation.

Authorities say Lester ran into the rear of the deputy’s squad car while the deputy was outside the vehicle speaking with a driver during a traffic stop in Clear Lake early on Oct. 27. No one was injured.

Lester fled but was caught by the deputy within a few blocks.





