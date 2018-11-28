CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A second-grade teacher in Wyoming faces four misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, but none of the charges involve students.

Kellan Holbrook, of Casper, also is charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday during a court appearance. His bond was set at $1,000.

Prosecutors say the four charges against the 33-year-old Holbrook stem from two separate incidents, including one at a restaurant.

He was arrested Monday at a Casper elementary school. School district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland says school staff distracted the children during the arrest so the students wouldn’t notice what was happening.

Southerland says the school district would place Holbrook on administrative leave pending further information from the police. Holbrook started teaching at the Casper school this year.





