PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say one man has been arrested and another is in custody over the killing of four people found shot in a Philadelphia home’s basement last week.

Police say two of the victims - 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox - had been renovating homes and apparently found a stash of drugs. Capt. John Ryan says they tried to sell it, and but that effort turned into a deadly robbery.

The four were found “executed” on Nov. 19 after a family member asked police to check on their welfare.

The female victims were 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

Police are seeking a warrant for a third suspect.

Commissioner Richard Ross says the stash of drugs was so small “it would blow your mind” that it led to such a crime.





