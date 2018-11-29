GRENADA, Miss. (AP) - Three people face murder charges in the death of a Mississippi man whose body was found in a well.

Deputies were called to a home in the Elliott community of Grenada County about 5 a.m. Sunday after a shooting and found blood and shell casings, but no body. WTVA-TV reports Montgomery County Sheriff Alton Strider says about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 37-year-old Willie Hooper’s body was found in a well in the Duck Hill area. Officials had to drain it before they could retrieve the remains.

Strider says an autopsy will determine how he died.

Meanwhile, authorities say 31-year-old Monique Lott, her brother, 32-year-old Mark Lott, and 27-year-old Marquize Tillmon are being held without bond on capital murder charges.

Strider says Monique Lott was dating Hooper’s ex-girlfriend who shared a child with Hooper.

___

Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.