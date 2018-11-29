SALINA, N.Y. (AP) - An 11-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys have been charged with robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint and fleeing in a stolen car in upstate New York.

The robberies happened Sunday evening at gas stations in the Onondaga County town of Salina. The boys were arrested Tuesday by the county sheriff’s office and state police. The arrests were announced Wednesday.

Troopers say two teenagers walked into a Gulf station at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and demanded money from a cashier as one of the suspects brandished a gun. Less than 40 minutes later, a young man with a gun demanded money at a Dunkin Donuts.

A stolen Chevy Malibu was later found abandoned in Syracuse.

The boys’ names weren’t released. They were being held in a juvenile detention center.





