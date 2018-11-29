TOKYO (AP) - Japanese police have arrested a Chinese actor on suspicion of assaulting his former girlfriend, causing injuries.

Tokyo police said Friday that they arrested the 27-year-old actor Jiang Jinfu when he turned himself in to a downtown Tokyo police station. Police already had an arrest warrant after the 25-year-old woman reported to police after the alleged assault.

Police said Jiang allegedly beat her in the face, arms and shoulders on Oct. 12, causing injuries requiring a monthlong treatment. Police say they lived together at his apartment at the time but then broke up.

Police said Jiang admitted to the allegation. Japanese media say Jaing has been in Tokyo since April to study Japanese. Singapore’s South China Morning Post identified the woman as a Japanese model Haruka Nakaura.





