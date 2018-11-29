SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Authorities say a woman was arrested after lighting a large firecracker near a security checkpoint inside a courts building in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports dozens of people were evacuated Thursday as sheriff’s deputies sprayed the firecracker with a fire extinguisher while alarms blared.

Djuquetta Jones could face charges including arson, explosion of a destructive device with intent to injure and unlawfully possessing fireworks. The newspaper says the 42-year-old was on probation for a previous burglary arrest.

Those evacuated were allowed to return after firefighters searched the seven-story building, which houses criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and a jail.

