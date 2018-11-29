CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police have arrested a Cumberland man they allege possessed child pornography and tried to solicit sex with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Uccello was held without bail Wednesday as a probation violator after an initial court appearance. Bail on the new charges was set at $5,000 with special bail conditions of restricted internet access and no contact with minors.

Police say Uccello engaged in a series of sexually explicit online communications with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl and tried to solicit her for sexual activity.

A search warrant executed at his home allegedly yielded digital media devices with numerous files containing child pornography.

It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.