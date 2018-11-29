TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a deer poacher who illegally hunted a deer, taking the head and leaving the meat to waste on Thanksgiving morning.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the deer was poached in Washington County, between the towns of Hanover and Hollenberg. Game wardens say the poacher likely showed the antlers to others and might take the taxidermist for a European mount.

Game wardens previously said two other deer were illegally killed by poachers on Thanksgiving morning.

