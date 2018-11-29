TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a deer poacher who illegally hunted a deer, taking the head and leaving the meat to waste on Thanksgiving morning.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the deer was poached in Washington County, between the towns of Hanover and Hollenberg. Game wardens say the poacher likely showed the antlers to others and might take the taxidermist for a European mount.
Game wardens previously said two other deer were illegally killed by poachers on Thanksgiving morning.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.