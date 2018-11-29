The Trump administration on Thursday outlined ways that states can apply to duck Obamacare’s rules, freeing them to spend federal dollars outside of the law’s exchanges and extend cheaper options that don’t comply with its stringent coverage mandates.

Under the “waiver concepts,” states may devote subsidies to cheaper, skimpier plans that President Trump promoted as an off-ramp from the Affordable Care Act’s exchange plans, which had raised prices by forcing insurers to cover a full suite of benefits.

Another “account-based” idea would let states set a fixed contribution for each individual. The money could be used for either premiums or out-of-pocket costs, so customers can choose the type of plan structure that works best for them.

States can also restructure the 2010 law’s subsidy structure to direct more help toward certain types of enrollees, or decide what types of health plans should be eligible for the federal help.

Also, the administration urged states to consider stabilization programs that blunt the costs of extra-pricey customers, so everyone else can pay less — a “reinsurance” concept that’s popular with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Democrats swiftly lambasted the overall advice, saying it provided a “how-to guide” for states looking to water down the coverage standards their 2010 law ushered in.

Yet Seema Verma, administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, defended the new avenues in a defiant address in downtown Washington, saying Mr. Trump “inherited” a messy program that put too much faith in the federal government.

“Seeing the problems the ACA created and seeing the lack of federal action to address these problems should be proof enough for why it was such a mistake to federalize so much of health care policy under the ACA,” Ms. Verma told the American Legislative Exchange Council, a group of conservative state legislators.

She said the administration will review any state requests carefully, to make sure poorer and sicker Americans aren’t harmed. The waivers also cannot raise federal deficits.

And she vowed to preserve protections for people with preexisting conditions, saying the models must preserve robust options at an affordable price.

“The ACA’s preexisting condition protections cannot be waived,” Ms. Verma said, hoping to head off criticism over an issue that was central to the midterm campaigns.

Premiums and plan offerings for the coming year are set, so consumers probably won’t see big changes until at least 2020.

Democrats wrote the waivers, dubbed “1332s,” into their massive health law under President Barack Obama, figuring states might want to build on the program by experimenting with their own insurance models.

Yet President Trump and the GOP see them as a useful tool for running away from the law, as Capitol Hill lawmakers struggle to agree on ways to stabilize Obamacare’s wobbly economics. The program has struggled to attract enough healthy customers to balance out the influx of sicker customers who took advantage of its benefits, resulting in premium hikes that have scared off people who earn too much for federal subsidies.

She said the previous administration put too many restrictions on the use of 1332s to rectify the situation, leaving states scratching their heads or giving up on proposals that could slash costs. Hawaii made technical changes to their small-business coverage model, while seven others requested the same idea — a reinsurance program.

Ms. Verma said the limited range of approved waivers, alone, is evidence the former administration was too heavy-handed with governors.

“For far too long, states have looked to Washington with a ‘Mother may I?’ approach,” Ms. Verma said.

Red states, in particular, have requested a freer hand to offer cheaper, skimpier plans to healthy residents who’ve been priced out of the Obamacare exchanges, though it’s unclear which states will step out first and request big changes.

Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat who wrote the 1332 program, said pursuit of the Trump-style waivers would only lead to trouble.

“The Trump administration has created a fast lane to flood health care markets with junk plans,” he said, “and quarantine older Americans and those with pre-existing conditions apart from everyone else.”





