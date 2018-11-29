PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The former campaign manager for a former Philadelphia district attorney convicted of taking bribes will also be heading to prison.
Billy Miller was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison on charges of tax evasion. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Miller pleaded guilty to concealing more than $390,000 from the IRS that he earned while working on political campaigns, including the campaign of ex-district attorney for Philadelphia Seth Williams.
Miller’s tax evasion came to light as part of the bribery and corruption investigation into Williams, who is currently serving a five-year sentence at a federal prison in West Virginia.
Miller was also ordered to serve three years’ probation upon his release, 200 hours of community service and to pay more than $94,000 in back taxes.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.