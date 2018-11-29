WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A former University of Delaware and baseball player accused of raping six women is facing new charges of second-degree rape and strangulation.

The News Journal reports Clay Conaway’s new charges stem from what court records describe as an attempted rape and strangling of a woman in New Castle County last year. He was summoned to appear in court next week.

He previously pleaded not guilty to seven rape counts involving six victims. Conaway’s charges involve alleged assaults dating back to September 2013. He was first arrested on a first-degree rape charge in September. A woman told police the assault happened in June. He was re-indicted on six additional counts of second-degree rape after five other women reported he’d assaulted them.

It’s unclear if Conaway has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com





