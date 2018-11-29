PHOENIX (AP) - After a year-long investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a former employee has been arrested in connection with a child molestation case.

They say 62-year-old Kirk Meisner of Waddell was taken into custody Wednesday on an arrested warrant from a county grand jury.

Sheriff’s officials say Meisner is jailed on suspicion of four counts of sexual abuse and one count each of molestation of a child and attempt to commit molestation of a child.

It was unclear Thursday if Meisner has a lawyer.

Meisner retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 after being a deputy for 24 years.

Authorities say a 911 caller claimed Meisner had inappropriately touched two young girls on multiple occasions, most recently in June.

They say the alleged victims’ parents also confronted Meisner about the allegations.





