PHOENIX (AP) - After a year-long investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a former employee has been arrested in connection with a child molestation case.
They say 62-year-old Kirk Meisner of Waddell was taken into custody Wednesday on an arrested warrant from a county grand jury.
Sheriff’s officials say Meisner is jailed on suspicion of four counts of sexual abuse and one count each of molestation of a child and attempt to commit molestation of a child.
It was unclear Thursday if Meisner has a lawyer.
Meisner retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 after being a deputy for 24 years.
Authorities say a 911 caller claimed Meisner had inappropriately touched two young girls on multiple occasions, most recently in June.
They say the alleged victims’ parents also confronted Meisner about the allegations.
