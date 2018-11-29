LOS ANGELES (AP) - Relatives of a woman killed by a Los Angeles police bullet during a shootout with a gunman at a Trader Joe’s store have sued the city.

The father and brother of 27-year-old Melyda Corado filed the lawsuit Thursday alleging civil rights violations, wrongful death and battery.

They’re seeking unspecified damages.

The City Attorney’s Office says it’s reviewing the complaint.

Corado was an assistant manager at the store in the Silver Lake neighborhood when a gunman chased by police got into a shootout as he ran inside in July. Police say Corado was caught in the crossfire.

Gene Atkins allegedly had earlier shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.

Atkins took dozens of people hostage in the store but later surrendered.





