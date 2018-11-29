GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is accused of killing his 2-month-old son, who died of two brain bleeds and a fractured skull.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson tells The Sun Herald that 28-year-old Byron Allen Ellison was initially arrested on a child abuse charge in the October death of Colton Ellison. The sheriff says the baby’s death was ruled a homicide, and Ellison’s charge was upgraded Monday to second-degree murder. He says Ellison has admitted to abusing Colton.

Authorities responded to the couple’s home in October to a report of a baby not breathing. Colton’s mother, Jessica Lynn Smith, has said she handed the hungry baby to his father so she could prepare food. She said Ellison told her minutes later that Colton wasn’t breathing.

It’s unclear if Ellison has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.