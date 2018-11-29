CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Cleveland-area judge and state lawmaker has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges in his ex-wife’s stabbing death earlier this month.
Prosecutors say jurors indicted former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County judge Lance Mason on Thursday. They say he faces up to life in prison if convicted.
A message was left seeking comment with Mason’s attorney, Fernando Mack.
Mason was taken into custody after authorities found Aisha (ah-EE’-shah) Fraser dead Nov. 17 at a suburban Shaker Heights home.
Mason has been in custody on a felonious assault charge for a subsequent crash. Court documents say Mason was fleeing the scene of a homicide when he slammed his SUV into a police cruiser.
Mason previously spent nine months in prison after pleading guilty to beating his wife several years ago.
