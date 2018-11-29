NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire police officer accused of performing an illegal search and falsifying his report is scheduled to change his plea next week.

The Valley News reports 31-year-old Ian Kibbe has a plea hearing on Monday in Sullivan County Superior Court.

In May, the former police sergeant, of Springfield, Vermont, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of conspiracy to commit perjury and attempted perjury, and two counts each of misdemeanor unsworn falsification and obstructing government administration.

Kibbe’s accused of lying in official reports about how he discovered weapons during a search of a convicted felon’s bedroom in Claremont.

He’s accused of falsely claiming in an affidavit that he found the weapons “in plain view” during a search. Prosecutors say Kibbe unlawfully opened a suitcase and bag to uncover a baton and a handgun.

