FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A former suburban St. Louis teaching assistant has been charged with taking a 7-year-old boy out of class and sexually assaulting him.

Thirty-five-year-old Deonte Taylor, of Florissant, was charged Wednesday with three counts of statutory sodomy. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that charging documents say the assault happened in November 2015 when he took the boy out of his elementary school classroom in the Hazelwood School District and into another classroom. A Hazelwood schools spokeswoman said the incident was immediately reported to police in 2015 and that Taylor was fired.

The district said in a statement that it “does not and will not tolerate any abuse of a student.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.